No, EAM S Jaishankar Didn’t Claim To Have ‘Afghan Taliban on Our Side'

A video, showing External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking at an event is being shared on social media.

What's the claim?: The video is being shared with the following text.

"India Foreign Minister Jaishankar Said Pakistan Relationship with China USA Bangladesh Growing Faster but India is not alone.We have Afghan Taliban our Side they create pressure Pakistan through proxies they Openly Support 9/11 Terrorists.. (sic)."

What does he say in the video?: In the video, the minister purportedly says that US President Donald Trump "is increasingly fond of Pakistan" and was impressed with their performance during their conflict with India.