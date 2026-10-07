Viral Video of Sanjay Dutt Rejecting Saffronisation of Institutions Is Altered

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt speaking out against the saffronisation of government institutions and stating that he won't let Muslims face the pain that his mother endured for being a Muslim.
He also spoke for the people of Kashmir, saying that they should be able to decide for themselves and that the armed forces should be removed from there.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-altered.
How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search and found no reports or credible sources reporting on the statements from the viral clip.
We also ran a reverse image search and found that the viral clip is from the talk show Shekhar Tonite hosted by actor and host Shekhar Suman.
Following this, we went through Suman's official YouTube account of and found the episode featuring Dutt.
We went through the entire video and couldn't find the statements from the viral clip.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 97 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.
We also ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
The Shekhar Tonite episode featuring Dutt faced backlash for his remarks about 'the lack of peace in India'.
During a segment of the show, Dutt performed a monologue in which he imagined himself as the Prime Minister of India and spoke accordingly.
The monologue included jokes involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, Donald Trump and other references.
These references, along with his statement that he no longer feels peace in the country, drew backlash.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video is AI-altered.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)