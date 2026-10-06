Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Flydubai Attacker

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A video showing a man standing in the aisle of an airplane, raising slogans such as "Allahu Akbar," and "Death to America" is being widely shared on social media, where users have identified him as the attacker on the Flydubai flight FZ1073.
The video is being shared with text which reads, "Passengers and crew helped restrain a Flydubai co-pilot accused of stabbing the captain and attempting to crash flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, according to Israeli officials."
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to July 2025 and shows an Indian national named Abhay Nayak who raised objectionable slogans on a Scotland-bound Easyjet flight.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a YouTube short by NDTV World, which had shared the same clip on 28 July 2025.
The video's description mentioned that a man shouted, "Going To Bomb The Plane, Death To Trump, Allahu Akbar" mid-air on an EasyJet flight from London to Glasgow, and was later arrested for "causing a disturbance."
It added that a male passenger tackled him to the ground and that the police boarded the aircraft after it landed in Glasgow and arrested the man.
We also came across a report by The Times of India, which identified the man as Abhay Nayak, a 41-year-old man from India, who reportedly wanted to "send a message" to US President Donald Trump, who was in Scotland at the time.
The report noted that after Nayak was tackled to the ground and restrained, the flight rapidly descended to make an emergency landing where he was arrested by the police.
Nayak appeared at the Paisley Sheriff Court, where he was charged with assault and endangering the safety on an aircraft, but did not face any terrorism charges.
Conclusion: An old video of an Indian man raising objectionable slogans on an Easyjet flight in July 2025 is being falsely linked to the recent attack aboard the Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight.
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