Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show Bangladeshi Nationals Protesting in Mumbai

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Bangladeshi Nationals Protesting in Mumbai

The video in question shows an advertisement being filmed, and doesn't show Bangladeshi nationals.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video showing a web series being filmed has gone viral on social media with the misleading claim that it shows Bangladeshi nationals raising their flag during protests in Mumbai.</p></div>
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A video showing a web series being filmed has gone viral on social media with the misleading claim that it shows Bangladeshi nationals raising their flag during protests in Mumbai.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a group of people marching on the road while carrying Bangladesh's flags has gone viral on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared with text which reads, "This is not Bangladesh. This is Mumbai. Tells us how important SIR actually is. (SIC)," while referring to the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading.

  • The video shows an advertisement filmed and does not show a real incident of Bangladeshi nationals protesting in Mumbai.

Also ReadNo, Indian Express Didn’t Retract or Refute Its Report on ECI and CEC

How did we find out the truth?: In the video, we noticed a large camera being used amid the crowd, and lighting set up down the road.

We spotted filming equipment.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • We then carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an Instagram post with the same video.

  • The video's caption mentioned that it showed a web series shoot in Mumbai's Virar, during which the production crew had raised Bangladesh's flag.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

  • A keyword search with the term 'Virar Bangladesh flag shooting', which led us to hyperlocal media outlets covering the incident while sharing similar visuals.

  • One such YouTube short shared by 'TV 24 Mumbai' noted that when locals saw people raising Bangladesh's flag, they objected to it and took down the flags while damaging property in Virar's MHADA area.

  • After locals approached the police over the incident, the latter told people that the production crew had obtained the required permission for filming, but the use of Bangladesh's flags was not authorised.

  • Virar's MHADA area falls under the jurisdiction of the Bolinj Police Station operating under the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra.

  • The Quint contacted Bolinj Police Station's Senior Inspector Prakash Kawale, who confirmed that the claim was false and that the video was shot when an advertisement was being filmed.

  • When asked whether there were any Bangladeshi nationals involved, Kawale clarified that that was not the case.

"They were filming an advertisement for Hero Motors, which is going to be shown in Bangladesh. The theme of the ad was to show a cricket match win. They had all necessary permissions," Kawale said.
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Conclusion: A video of a web series being shot has gone viral on social media with the misleading claim that it shows Bangladeshi nationals protesting in Mumbai's Virar.

Also ReadOld Video Falsely Shared as One Showing the Allegedly Hijacked Flydubai Flight

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