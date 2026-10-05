BBC Didn’t Identify Flydubai Attacker as an Indian Passenger, Clip Is Al-Altered

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A video which purportedly shows a BBC report about the recent attack on the Flydubai flight FZ1073 which was diverted to Saudi Arabia after a cockpit altercation is being widely shared on social media.
In the video, the anchor identifies the attacker as a passenger, claiming that he was an Indian national named Raghav Menon.
The text being shared with this video noted that Parag Jain, the Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing of India (R&AW) and Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor (NSA) of India had met with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to send Menon on a covert operation in order to implicate Arab states for the attack.
How did we find out the truth?: We went through BBC News' YouTube channel to look for the video in question.
There, we found that the report featuring the same journalist, which was about OpenAI's halting or stopping the rollout of the new model of ChatGPT, called the GPT-6.1 Astra system, after concerns over safety.
We then ran a reverse image search on the photos of the man who was featured in the claim.
The search led us to stock image website Shutterstock, where the same image was shared in 2018 as one of an Indian man in a three-piece suit.
While we could not find the source of the second image, it is clear that it shows the same man as the one seen in the stock photo.
Widespread news coverage of the incident, including reports by the BBC, confirmed that the co-pilot, who has now been identified as an Omani national, was the attacker, and not a passenger, as claimed.
These details confirm that the claim made in the text shared with the video, about Indian and Israeli intelligence attempting to create a false flag operation with this specific incident are also baseless.
Additionally, we came across an X post by BBC Verify's Shayan Sardarizadeh, who stated that the "fake video" featured AI-generated audio and that the "claim presented in the video is baseless" and that the BBC had not put out such a report.
We then ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool confirmed that the video carried AI-generated speech.
To check which tool had been used to generate or manipulate this video, we ran checks on multiple platforms.
Meta's AI identification website confirmed that its tools were used to alter the video using AI, and mentioned that it was altered on 1 October.
Conclusion: An AI-altered video is being shared to falsely claim that the BBC identified that attacker in the Flydubai case as an Indian passenger named Raghav Menon.
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