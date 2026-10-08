No, Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Did Not Show Support for for CJP-Led Protest

A screenshot, purportedly showing an Instagram story by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is being widely shared on social media.
What is the claim?: The screenshot is being shared to claim that Khan allegedly showed support for the upcoming Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest on 10 October against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
"Just heard Abhijeet Dipke and Dhruv Rathee are going to protest against the BJP government on October 10. Full support to this protest," it read, going on to say, "I can't come because the BJP has banned Pakistani actors from entering India. Hopefully, after this protest, relations between India and Pakistan improve again (sic)."
Khan has not shared the story in question, nor are there any credible of the actor publicly sharing such opinions.
How did we find out the truth?: We found that Khan's account visibility has been restricted in India.
Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), we accessed the actor's account, where we saw that it has shared three Instagram stories in the last 24 hours (as of 3 pm on 8 October).
All three of them were related to her expressing affection for an unidentified woman, and none of them were about India or protests.
After Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made a remark likening some youth to 'cockroaches' on , CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke made the website for the same, which gained popularity in a relatively short period of time.
We went through Khan's Instagram posts, going back to May 2026, to check whether she had expressed support for the CJP at any point in time.
However, we didn't find any posts of this nature.
Next, we ran a keyword search with Khan's name and 'India protest' to verify whether Kha had commented on the recent or upcoming protests.
Yet again, we did not find any recent or credible reports to support the claim that she showed support for them.
Is it AI?: Given the lack of evidence, we ran the purported screenshot through AI-generated content detectors.
Hive Moderation's tool gave the screenshot a 93.6 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.
Another detector, Sightengine, also noted that the image was AI-generated, giving it a 99 percent likelihood of being so.
OpenAI's Verify confirmed that the image had been generated using its tools.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that Pakistani actor Mahira Khan expressed support for the upcoming protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar via an Instagram story.
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