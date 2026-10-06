Scripted Video Claiming To Show an Old Man Marrying a Young Girl Goes Viral

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Bangladesh being forced into marriage with a 65-year-old Muslim man.
How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked a similar claim in February 2026 when a video was shared claiming to show a 75-year-old Muslim man allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl into marriage.
According to the fact-check, the video had been scripted and posted by a Facebook account named 'Wedding Studio'.
Following this, we went through the Facebook page and found a video uploaded by the account, carrying similar visuals to the viral clip.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "How the bride says goodbye when there are no parents." (translated from Bangla to English)
The account has several similar videos that look staged rather than real incidents.
While the Facebook page's description has not stated that the videos are scripted, according to the fact-check by Team WebQoof from February, it previously had a description which read, "No one will take our videos serio. Our reels are created for your entertainment only and have no resemblance to reality or any such event. I do not make any videos against. Please, none of you make religious comments. We respect all religions. (sic)"
Conclusion: The viral clip is scripted and does not show a real incident.
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