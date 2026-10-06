Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Scripted Video Claiming To Show an Old Man Marrying a Young Girl Goes Viral

Scripted Video Claiming To Show an Old Man Marrying a Young Girl Goes Viral

We found out that the video is staged and does not show a real incident from Bangladesh.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A staged video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Bangladesh being forced into marriage with a 65-year-old Muslim man.</p></div>
i

A staged video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Bangladesh being forced into marriage with a 65-year-old Muslim man.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Bangladesh being forced into marriage with a 65-year-old Muslim man.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is scripted.

Also ReadVideo of General Dhiraj Seth Talking About Operation Sindoor Is a Deepfake

How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked a similar claim in February 2026 when a video was shared claiming to show a 75-year-old Muslim man allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl into marriage.

  • According to the fact-check, the video had been scripted and posted by a Facebook account named 'Wedding Studio'.

  • Following this, we went through the Facebook page and found a video uploaded by the account, carrying similar visuals to the viral clip.

  • The video, uploaded on 9 September 2026, is captioned, "How the bride says goodbye when there are no parents." (translated from Bangla to English)

Here's the original video uploaded by the Facebook page.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • The account has several similar videos that look staged rather than real incidents.

Here's a preview of the reels posted by the Facebook page.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • While the Facebook page's description has not stated that the videos are scripted, according to the fact-check by Team WebQoof from February, it previously had a description which read, "No one will take our videos serio. Our reels are created for your entertainment only and have no resemblance to reality or any such event. I do not make any videos against. Please, none of you make religious comments. We respect all religions. (sic)"

Here is the preview of the account's previous description.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral clip is scripted and does not show a real incident.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Flydubai Attacker

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT