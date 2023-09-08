WebQoof Recap: Around Chandrayaan-3, 2023 Asia Cup And SRK's Jawan

WebQoof Recap: Here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/Altered by The Quint)
From edited visuals falsely linked with Shah Rukh Khan's recent movie, Jawan, to old and unrelated visuals being shared as photos from 2023 Asia Cup, here are some top pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A video which shows a huge crowd jumping in excitement while watching the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan playing on the big screen is going viral on the internet.
Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption insinuating that it shows people reacting to the trailer of Jawan.
However, the video has been altered to add the trailer of the film on the big screen.
The original clip dates back to 2016 and is from Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, United Kingdom, where people were seen celebrating a goal during the Euro 2016 tournament.
An image showing a person displaying the Indian flag, while another is seen holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag is being shared as a recent incident from the India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 Asia Cup.
The match was held at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 2 September.
However, the image could be traced back to at least June 2023, which predates the 2023 Asia Cup. According to reports, the image was captured during the finals of World Test Championship (WTC) between India and Australia.
A video of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath being felicitated by a group of people is being shared on social media, after the organisation achieved the historic feat of landing the Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon.
The short video is being shared to claim that Somanath was felicitated by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at the Sangh's office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
The claim was also shared by PC Mohan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bengaluru.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
While the ISRO chief was indeed honoured by Hosabale, the event was held at Rashtrotthana Parishat, a non-profit in Chamarajapete, Bengaluru and not the RSS' office.
A video showing an argument between a policeman and a biker has gone viral with a claim that it is from Rajasthan and shows the policeman fining the biker for pasting a "religious" sticker on the bike.
However, the viral video is not from Rajasthan but from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
A video showing former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gautam Gambhir showing a middle finger to the crowd during a match between India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup tournament has gone viral on the internet.
The claim states that Gambhir reacted to the anti-Indian slogans chanted inside the stadium.
These chants can also be heard in the background of the viral video.
Along with several social media users, BJP's social media head from Uttar Pradesh Richa Rajpoot and social media personality Gopal Goswami have shared this video on their pages.
An archive of the post can be found here.
However, the dialogue playing in the video's background has been edited over the original video.
The real version of the video does not play any anti-Indian slogan in the background, instead, the crowd can be heard chanting "Kohli, Kohli."
However, in a statement to the press, Gambhir clarified that he was reacting to anti-Indian sloganeering that was happening at the stadium.
