ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Auto Driver In Bengaluru Goes Back To School; Writes Exam After 38 Years

Auto Driver In Bengaluru Goes Back To School; Writes Exam After 38 Years

The tweet has garnered 1626 views and is grabbing quite a few eyeballs online.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Auto Driver In Bengaluru Goes Back To School; Writes Exam After 38 Years
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Bengaluru resident's inspiring encounter with an auto-rickshaw driver named Baskar is making waves on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The X user introduced the man, who recently appeared for his English paper as part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams. Baskar is striving for higher education after dropping out of school in 1985.

Accompanying a photo of a heartwarming picture of the auto driver, the post read, "Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today. He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after clearing 10th in 1985. Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look:

The tweet has garnered 1626 views and is grabbing quite a few eyeballs online.

Also Read

Mumbai Auto Driver Gives Out Free Water, Snacks To Passengers; Wins Hearts

Mumbai Auto Driver Gives Out Free Water, Snacks To Passengers; Wins Hearts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Bengaluru   Viral   Auto Driver 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×