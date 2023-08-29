Auto Driver In Bengaluru Goes Back To School; Writes Exam After 38 Years

A Bengaluru resident's inspiring encounter with an auto-rickshaw driver named Baskar is making waves on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The X user introduced the man, who recently appeared for his English paper as part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams. Baskar is striving for higher education after dropping out of school in 1985.

Accompanying a photo of a heartwarming picture of the auto driver, the post read, "Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today. He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after clearing 10th in 1985. Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating!"