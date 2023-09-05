No, Video Doesn't Show MP Villagers Bothering an 'Intoxicated' Leopard

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Video Doesn't Show MP Villagers Bothering an 'Intoxicated' Leopard

The video shows villagers of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh abusing a sick leopard, he was not intoxicated as claimed.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: A video of a sick leopard being abused in Madhya Pradesh's forest is being shared with a misleading context about the animal being intoxicated.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing several men following and bothering a leopard in a forest is going viral on social media.

What's the claim?: The claim states that the wild cat was 'intoxicated'.

What's the truth?: The viral claim is false.

  • The leopard was sick and not intoxicated.

  • The video is from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, and the leopard was later rescued and taken to Kamla Nehru Zoo in Indore.

  • The zoo curator told The Quint that the big cat is under supervision and diagnosed with canine distemper.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google and found a report by The Times of India posted on 31 August.

  • The report carried a screengrab from the viral video and mentioned that the villagers from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh abused a weak and sick leopard in the forest and also tried to take selfies with it.

  • It added that the leopard was found roaming in Iklera village on 29 August.

  • The article also stated that the leopard was rescued by Forest teams from Ujjain and Dewas and then transferred it to Indore's zoo.

The article is from 31 August 2023.

  • News agency The Press Trust of India also posted a byte of Forest Guide official who stated that a team from Ujjain and Indore will be reaching Iklera to rescue the leopard.

We also contacted Indore's zoo: We reached out to Kamla Nehru Zoo who told us that the leopard is suffering from canine distemper.

  • Canine distemper is caused by a contagious virus and affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of animals.

  • They added that they are trying to keep the leopard's temperature down since only preventive medicine is the solution now.

We spoke to a local reporter: We contacted Antriksh Singh, a local reporter from Madhya Pradesh confirmed to us that the leopard is still alive at the Indore zoo.

Conclusion: A video of a sick leopard being abused in Madhya Pradesh's forest is being shared with a misleading context about the animal being intoxicated.

