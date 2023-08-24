Science is all about learning from past mistakes – and 59-year-old S Somanath and his team have proved that all over again.

"We learned a lot from our failure, and today, we succeeded," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief said, minutes after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the Moon on Wednesday, 23 August, propelling India to a new height of scientific achievement.

Somanath took over as the tenth ISRO chief in 2022, succeeding K Sivan, who led India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, in 2019.

While Chandrayaan-2 wasn't a success as its lander crashed on the lunar surface, Somanath was prompt in acknowledging the efforts of his predecessors in his victory speech on Wednesday.