Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Likely to Have Rs 65-70 Cr Opening

Jawan is all set to release on 7 September.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan became a box office sensation. King Khan is back to create history at the box office once again with his forthcoming Jawan. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

As per report by PTI, it's suggested that the film will have an opening day of Rs 65 to 70 crore, making it bigger than Pathaan. The opening day figure for Pathaan was Rs 55 crore.

Taran Adrash, on the other hand, spoke about the number of tickets sold, "#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Tue, 6.15 pm #PVR + #INOX: 280,000 #Cinepolis: 60,000 Total: 340,000 tickets sold."

Gadar 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, OMG 2, and even smaller films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have all done well at the box office.

The film is all set to release on 7 September.

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Jawan 

