The UK has granted a record-breaking 321,000 to migrant workers for employment until June

The Quint
Published
South Asians
1 min read
i

According to official figures released by UK home office, the United Kingdom has granted 1,42,848 sponsored study visas to Indians till June 2023.

The data reveals that a total of 1,42,848 visas have been granted till June 2023, with a substantial increase of 49,883 visas from June 2022, which denotes an increase of 54%.

This figure is also sevenfold of Indian visas in 2019.

“Grants to study for Indian nationals have risen markedly since the year ending June 2019 and are now around 7 times higher,” stated an official report released by the Home Office, Government of UK.
The UK has granted a record-breaking 321,000 to migrant workers for employment until June. A crucial aspect of these visa grants is the 157% rise in visas for “health and care” roles. The National Health Service and care sector faced staffing challenges and relied heavily on Indian and Nigerian nationals to fill these positions.
Chinese Second to Indians

Chinese nationals were the second most common nationality to get sponsored study; i.e. 1,07,670 visas were granted, 6% fewer than June 2022. 

Chinese and Indian students together comprised half of all sponsored study grants. Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States were in the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Topics:  United Kingdom   UK Visas   indians in UK 

