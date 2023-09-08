ADVERTISEMENT
Jawan Box Office Day 1: SRK's Film Scripts History, Collects ₹ 75 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is helmed by Atlee.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan was released on 7 September. The film scripted history with its box office numbers. Other than collecting a whooping ₹75 crore, as per early estimates, cine-goers also flocked to the theatres as early as 6 am to catch King Khan's film. The release of the film, in short, was no less than a celebration.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹75 crore in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. It earned ₹65 crore nett in Hindi, ₹5 crore nett in Tamil and ₹5 crore nett in Telugu. The report further touted that the film is the highest opening day Hindi nett of all time.

Jawan stars Nayanthra, Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. The is directed by Atlee and has created a frenzy at the box office.

Topics:  Jawan   Shah Rukh Khan 

