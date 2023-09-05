'I'm With 5 Girls': SRK's Witty Response to How Atlee Convinced Him For 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on 7 September. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
Ahead of Jawan's release, the makers shared a fun video of SRK and Sethupathi answering seven questions about their film.
In the video, SRK revealed that Atlee has wanted to work with him for a very long time. He shared, "I met Atlee during the making of Bigil, and I had gone for a match with the Chennai Super Kings (KKR), and as always, we lost again. I spent some time with him, and he was showing me this film just out of love because his wife Priya and him really like me a lot."
He continued, "Then one thing led to another. Then COVID happened. I was just sitting at home when he came to see me in Mumbai and said, 'You know I have a film'. And I found it very interesting because the first line he told me for the film was this: 'It's you, sir, with five girls. And that's my film because my wife Priya and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film.'"
SRK further added that the film has lots of high-speed shots, lots of dancing and good dialogues.
In addition to the leads, Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.
The film is produced by Gauri Khan and will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
