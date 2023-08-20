After online teaching platform Unacademy fired one of their teachers named Karan Sangwan, a video is now being shared to claim that it shows Sangwan's reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the platform.
What about the video?: The video shows Sangwan reciting a few verses in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "O life, I have seen your status, you see my courage, even after falling a hundred times, I am standing in front of you, now you see my passion."
The video had garnered more than 3,00,000 views at the time of writing this report. You can view archives of similar posts here, here, and here.
What's the context?: For the unversed, Sangwan was fired on 17 August after a purported video showed him urging the students to "vote for educated candidates" so that they don't have face the same situation again.
Sangwan's remarks came while he was discussing the three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act.
He did not name any political party or person. However, the video sparked outrage on social media platforms.
What's the truth?: The viral video dates back to 28 July, when Sangwan was seen reciting the verses while teaching his students for Haryana Assistant District Attorney examinations.
How did we find that out?: We performed a keyword search and came across Sangwan's YouTube channel.
We found an extended version of the viral video uploaded on 28 July.
It was titled, "Motivational Lines by Karan Sangwan sir."
The part where Sangwan can be heard saying "you have to show this passion on 30 July".
On 19 August, Sangwan addressed the controversy on his YouTube channel and explained how things unfolded after his remark on "uneducated leader" went viral on social media platforms.
The video was titled, "The End of Karan Sangwan's Controversy | Karan Sangwan| Legal Pathshala."
At around the 35:17 timestamp of the video, Sangwan criticised those sharing the video and dismissed the viral claim.
Conclusion: A video of Sangwan reciting a few verses is being falsely shared on the internet as his response to the BJP and Unacademy.
