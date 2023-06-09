ADVERTISEMENT

WTC Final 2023: Twitter Applauds Ajinkya Rahane as He Narrowly Misses Out on Ton

WTC Final 2023: Ajinkya Rahane missed out on a century by only 11 runs.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
Ajinkya Rahane might narrowly have fallen short of his 13th Test century on Friday, 9 June, during the World Test Championship 2023 final, but he was lionised by the Indian fans for crucial knock of 89 runs off 129 deliveries. The knock came at a time when the Indian batting unit had collapsed and they desperately needed someone to hold fort.

Notably, Rahane came out to bat when India had lost 3 wickets after scoring 50 runs. He stood his ground and built a partnership of more than 100 runs with Shardul Thakur. Carrying the baton of Indian batting, the veteran hit 11 fours and a1 six to give a major boost to the team's total. This knock also Rahane's comeback in the international arena, whilst he also became India's first centurion in a WTC final.

Rahane has left the fans awestruck with his marvelous knock at a crucial juncture. Here's how Twitter reacted to his innings:

Read More
