WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Ratan Tata, Baba Siddique & More

From misinformation surrounding deaths of industrialist Ratan Tata and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique to communal claims in Hyderabad, read our weekly recap to find out the top five fact-check stories from this week.
A video showing late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is being shared to claim as the former’s last public appearance before his demise on 9 October.
This video was shared by news outlets such as ANI, NDTV Profit, Zee News, and DNA India.
However, this claim is false.
The video predates to 19 August 2023 when Tata was felicitated with the Udyog Ratna by the Maharashtra government.
The Quint found several other instances from this year where the Tata Emeritus was spotted publicly.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing a broken idol of Hindu deity Durga, with offerings strewn across the shrine, is being widely shared on social media, where users are expressing outrage over the incident.
The claim: The video is being shared with text in English which reads, "Outrageous: Maa Durga idol vandalized in Hyderabad.. Not Pakistani Hyderabad but Congress ruled Indian Hyderabad (sic)."
The post was shared by X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber '@MrSinha_' — a user who has previously been called out for sharing disinformation.
The claim lacks context.
The vandal was identified as Krishnaiah Goud, who the police referred to as a "vagabond" with an "unsound mind."
You can read our fact-check here.
A post which talks about an "alarming" change in the religious composition of the population of Uttarakhand is being shared on social media.
The post claims that in 2001, the Muslim community made up 1.5 percent of the state's population, but in 2024, the figure has grown to 16 percent.
However, the claim is false.
Official census data from 2001 and the latest census data from 2011 do not support the claim.
Since there was no census in or since 2021, there are no publicly accessible official figures for Uttarakhand's demographics.
You can read our fact-check here.
A poster showing Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis holding a gun with the text "revenge is complete" is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing have claimed that such posters were plastered across Mumbai after Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra by three people who claim to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on 12 October.
However, this claim is false.
These posters were put up in Mumbai after the alleged encounter of the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case to "laud" the state government for their efforts.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that they were not the ones to put the posters.
You can read our fact-check here.
A claim is doing the rounds on the internet stating that calf meat was recently found at the mandapam of a Goddess Durga temple in Masab Tank in Hyderabad.
The text along with the images said, "Another incident occurred at Sri Sri Durga Bhavani Devalayam in Masab Tank, where an anonymous person threw calf in the mandapam of the temple. Every Hindu should raise their voice - we want justice!..."
Team WebQoof spoke to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone of Hyderabad City Police, SM Vijay Kumar, who said that the viral claim carried incorrect details.
He confirmed that a foetus of a goat was found in front of the temple in Masab Tank area.
Further, it was carried by a stray dog from a nearby dog and was not thrown by a person as claimed.
You can read our fact-check here.
