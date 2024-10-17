Video of Bangladesh Tiktoker Surrounded by Mob Shared With False Communal Claim

advertisement
A video showing a girl crying and surrounded by a crowd is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing have claimed that Hindu women cannot walk around Bangladesh without a hijab.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.
We came across several social media posts which stated that the girl was a TikToker with the name 'Kohinoor,' who was caught for theft publicly.
These two Facebook posts stated that the girl was caught stealing money. Both posts mentioned her name.
Another post on Instagram added the username of the TikToker. It said, "Today, TikToker Kohinoor was caught by hand while stealing 1.5 lakh rupees and gold from a woman in Teknaf Lamar Bazar,,, house in Cox's Bazar. https://www.tiktok.com/@cr_kohinoor_cox?_t=8mt7Dg8utOb&_r=1"
Using a virtual private network (VPN), we accessed the TikTok link and came across the profile. We saw several videos of the girl in the viral video.
We also saw a comment under a viral video by a Bangladeshi journalist and fact-checker Shohanur Rahman. He added that the girl was not Hindu and was not assaulted for not wearing hijab.
The journalist mentioned about being a TikToker and theft.ir
We reached out to Tanvir Mahatab of the Rumour Scanner, a fact-checking organisation based in Bangladesh. He confirmed to us that the claim was false and the girl in the video was not a Hindu. He also mentioned that she was a TikTok artist.
He also shared the link of the girl's TikTok page. Using a VPN, we accessed the page and found her account.
Conclusion: The video is being shared with a false communal claim.
