ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video From 2023 Shared as 'Last Public Appearance' of Late Ratan Tata

This video dates back to August 2023 and is not Tata's last appearance as claimed.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is being shared to claim as the former’s last public appearance before his demise on 9 October.

This video dates back to August 2023 and is not Tata's last appearance as claimed.

An archive of the video can be found here

(Source: NDTV Profit/Screenshot)

Is this true?: No, this claim is false.

  • The video predates to 19 August 2023 when Tata was felicitated with the Udyog Ratna by the Maharashtra government.

  • The Quint found several other instances from this year where the Tata Emeritus was spotted publicly.

Also Read

Viral Post About Ratan Tata Not Allowing Automobile Export to Pakistan Is False

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video on the YouTube channel of the Times of India from 19 August 2023.

  • Another news report by the Hindu stated that Tata received the award in August 2023. It was the first ever Udyog Ratna conferred by the Maharashtra government.

Public Appearances in 2024:

We went through Tata’s Instagram page and came across two posts.

  • 20 March - Tata posted four visuals with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and thanked him for the state’s cooperation with the Tata group instituting complex care for cancer treatment.

21 May - The industrialist also shared a post with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The two noted the insights of the meeting.

Similarly, NDTV also posted a video of him going to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections on 20 May.

Conclusion: An old video from 2023 of Ratan Tata has been shared to falsely claim as his last public appearance.

Also Read

This Viral Quote on Decision-Making Wasn’t Made by Late Industrialist Ratan Tata

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Ratan Tata   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×