RSS Slams BJP-NCP Alliance, No Sena in Cabinet: What's Up with Maharashtra NDA?

While five party MLAs were absent in the meeting called by Ajit Pawar immediately after the election results last week, many Sena MLAs reportedly complained of "no work and support from BJP and NCP allies" in their respective constituencies in a meeting called by Shinde on Monday.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis' image as the supreme leader of Maharashtra is also under the scanner.

The strike rate of the BJP in the elections was worse than that of the Congress, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP. His move of breaking regional parties and joining hands with the breakaway factions, particularly the NCP, is being questioned by several political quarters, including the RSS.

In a scathing piece critical of the BJP, RSS functionary Ratan Sharda, in an editorial written for the outfit's mouthpiece Organiser, questioned the rationale behind joining hands with Ajit Pawar calling it "prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations."

"NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP, though BJP and split SS (Shiv Sena) had a comfortable majority. Sharad Pawar would have faded away in two-three years as NCP would have lost energy with infighting between cousins. Why was this ill-advised step taken?" the editorial read.