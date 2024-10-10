Loud Protests, Silent Pandals: Durga Puja in Kolkata Isn't the Same This Year

“This year pujo is completely different. I believe light will never find its way to my house. My Durga has been already immersed, but justice for my Durga is still pending."

This is what the mother of the 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, told Anandabazar Patrika on 2 October.

As Kolkata welcomes Goddess Durga, the absence of joy and excitement among Bengalis is palpable. WhatsApp groups with friends and families that usually buzz annually around this time of the year were deafeningly silent. Strangers on daily commutes commented on how most businesses dependent on the annual festivity were suffering losses – and how most would refrain from grand celebrations.