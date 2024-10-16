Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did Late Ratan Tata’s Pet Dog ‘Goa’ Pass Away? No, Claim Is False!

Did Late Ratan Tata’s Pet Dog ‘Goa’ Pass Away? No, Claim Is False!

Fact-Check | Did Late Ratan Tata’s Pet Dog ‘Goa’ Pass Away? No, Claim Is False!

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check |The claim about Tata's dog 'Goa' passing away is false.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check |The claim about Tata's dog 'Goa' passing away is false.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Following industrialist Ratan Naval Tata's death, a claim is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that his dog named 'Goa' also recently passed away.

What have users said?: Those sharing the post have captioned it saying, "Sad news...Tatas pet Dog GOA DIES AFTER 3 DAYS ..OF HIS DEATH ..That's why they say that Dogs are more faithful to their masters, than human beings! (sic)."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

We received a query about the viral claim on our WhatsApp tipline as well. Archives of similar such claims can be found here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The claim is false. A Mumbai police officer debunked the misinformation on his social media profile and confirmed that 'Goa' is alive and well.

News reports: Using the help of keywords on Google, we came across a report published by Times Now on 15 October.

  • It said that a senior inspector in Mumbai Police named Sudhir Kudalkar debunked the rumours of the late Ratan Tata's pet dog's death.

  • The report said that Kudalkar personally confirmed about 'Goa' from Shantanu Naidu, a close friend of Tata.

The report was published on 15 October 2024.

(Source: Times Now/Screenshot)

  • In fact, Kudalkar posted on his official Instagram handle clarifying that the WhatsApp message circulating about 'Goa' is false.

  • He further requested people to refrain from spreading posts before verifying them.

  • Additionally, we could find no information confirming Goa's demise.

  • We have also contacted Kudalkar and Tata's former assistant, Shantanu Naidu, for additional information.

Conclusion: It's clear that there is no evidence to prove that Ratan Tata's pet dog Goa passed away shortly after his death.

