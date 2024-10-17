Fact-Check: AI-Generated Visuals Viral as Kumbhakarna’s Sword From 'Ramayana'

advertisement
What we found: At first, we noticed a few irregularities in the visuals. The two shown below list the same.
In the , the man in construction protective gear in the foreground appears unclear as his facial features are not clear. The other is seen as a mere shadow or appears to be blurred.
The shows three men looking at the huge sword. Their facial features are not clear, and they appear to look extremely small.
Slide to see the second image.
Here are the abnormalities in the visuals.
With this clue, we ran these images of the AI-detection website, TrueMedia, which yielded the following results.
The tool's result showed substantial evidence of manipulation for the visual below. It was 99% confident that the visual was generated using AI.
TrueMedia noted that it found 99% evidence of the image being created using AI-generated, photorealistic visuals created by Stable Diffusion, MidJourney, DALL·E 2 and others.
It also noted that the idea of a massive sword is a popular theme in fantasy, and the size portrayed in the picture would be almost impossible in reality.
The tool labelled the visual as "uncertain" because it contains too many faces, which was outside their focus.
The tool noted substantial evidence of manipulation. The result stated that the sword looked excessively big in comparison to the individuals beside it.
The dimensions of the sword indicated that the image had probably been altered to produce a fantastical scene, common in digitally edited or AI-created pictures.
Conclusion: AI-generated visuals have been shared to falsely claim that it shows Kumbakarna's huge sword from Ramayana.
