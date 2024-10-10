'Can a Used EVM Have 99% Battery?': Details of Congress' Haryana Rigging Claims

"99% battery (in an EVM) after the machine has been through an entire day of polling is not possible. These are question that we need to raise," Khera told The Quint.

"Immediately upon discovery, the INC candidates raised this issue before the concerned Returning Officers, however in majority of the places, there was no response received in this regard," the party said in the letter to the EC.

In its letter, the Congress provided a list of constituencies in which its agents raised claims over batteries and alleged "no action" taken by the RO:

21 – Karnal

43 – Dabwali

74 – Rewari

25 – Panipat City

83 – Hodal (SC)

01 – Kalka

70 – Narnaul

Further elaborating on Narnaul in its letter, the party in the letter said: "In the Narnaul Assembly Constituency, Mr. Narendra Singh (Contesting Candidate of the INC) discovered the said inconsistencies in EVM Machines used in his Constituency. It was revealed that some EVM Machines were functioning at 99% battery capacity, while some EVM Machines were functioning below 80% battery capacity. In this regard, Mr. Narendra Singh submitted a detailed Complaint before the Returning Officer on 08.10.2024."