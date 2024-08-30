'Killed by Gau Rakshaks': Claims Family After Death of Muslim Man in Uttarakhand

"My brother was drowning and shouting 'save me, save me.' If you watch that video, you won't be able to eat dinner. Even if there is a criminal, you can't kill him by drowning him into a pond," said Alauddin Qureshi, as he tried to hold back tears.

His 22-year-old gym trainer cousin Wasim Qureshi alias Monu Qureshi, who is lived in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, died on Sunday, 25 August.

While the police claim that Wasim Qureshi drowned after jumping into a pond while trying to escape the Uttarakhand Police's Gau Raksha Squad, who suspected him of cow meat smuggling, Wasim's family and eyewitnesses allege that he was brutally beaten by the police, had his legs tied, and was then thrown into the pond.