Devendra Fadnavis’ Poster With Gun Falsely Linked to Baba Siddique Murder

A poster showing Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis holding a gun with the text "revenge is complete" is being shared on social media platforms.

Those sharing have claimed that such posters were plastered across Mumbai after Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra by three people who claim to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on 12 October.