As NCP Goes 'Pink', Ajit Pawar Tackles Rifts with Allies, Exits & Uncle Sharad

Ever since the formation of the party by Sharad Pawar in 1999, Pimpri-Chinchwad has been the bastion of the NCP, and more so of Ajit Pawar.

A united NCP had undisputed influence on the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation for close to two decades, till it received a big jolt from the BJP in 2017. In the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Municipal Corporation elections held in 2017, the NCP was reduced to 35/122 seats from the 84 it had won in the previous elections, while the BJP emerged to be the single largest party with 78 seats.

The NCP, at the time, blamed the defeat on the BJP luring its leaders ahed of the polls and giving them tickets. No elections to PCMC have been held since.

The setback of the NCP was credited to BJP MLAs Mahesh Landge and late Laxman Jagtap, both of whom were with the NCP till 2014. While Jagtap passed away in January 2023, Landge is now the president of Pimpri Chnichwad BJP. Both leaders were considered to be close trusted confidates of Ajit Pawar till 2014.