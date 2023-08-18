WebQoof Recap: Of False Claims Around Haryana Violence, Imran Khan, CJI & More

Misinformation around Haryana Violence and the Chief Justice of India amongst others made it to the news this week.
This week, the internet saw misinformation and fake news about the communal clashes in Haryana, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. Read our weekend recap for the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A video of police personnel beating people was shared as one from Haryana's Mewat. Users shared this video claiming that the "police has given a good treatment to those who rioted in Haryana."
The claim was false as the video is from Bihar where the police personnel were beating up members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had taken out a march against the state government's teacher recruitment policy.
BJP alleged that the general secretary of Jehanabad district, Vijay Kumar Singh, passed away due to the lathi-charge by police personnel.
A viral social media post claimed that the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud had issued a statement encouraging the public to protest against the government to save the democracy and constitution of India.
Neither the CJI nor his office had issued a statement encouraging the public to dissent against the incumbent government.
The Public Relations Office of the Supreme Court released a note that clarified the post was fake.
A viral video showing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting quietly with his eyes closed claimed that it was recorded inside the jail where is currently being held.
Khan was arrested on 5 August when he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case.
However, this video is edited. We found the original video of Imran Khan, giving an interview with his eyes open.
The interview was with We News, a Pakistani news outlet on 1 August.
A viral WhatsApp message claimed that in case of an accidental death, the government is bound to give 10 times the compensation based on the deceased's average income of the past three years.
The compensation would come through if the deceased had filed their Income-Tax returns.
This claim has been circulating on social media since 2018.
However, the claim is false. We went through the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. It does not specify any such scheme for receiving compensation for the deceased's legal representative.
Further, the Supreme Court, in a 2009 case, had decided that the compensation given for accidental deaths would vary on different factors, which would, in turn, determine the multiplier for compensation.
A video showing people moving across rugged terrains and climbing mountains with children and some household items has gone viral on the internet.
The video has been shared with the claim that it shows people from Myanmar entering India illegally.
