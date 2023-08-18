Fact-Check: Old Clips Falsely Linked to Elvish Yadav's Fans Showing Him Support

Fact-check: old and unrelated videos of convoy of cars is being shared to falsely link it to Elvish Yadav.
After YouTuber Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2, several videos showing started circulating on social media to claim that his fans are showering their support to him.
One of the viral videos carries two different clips where a huge convoy of cars can be seen on the road.
Another video shows people showering flowers on a car which is supposedly Yadav's car, while standing on JCB tractors.
What's the truth?: Neither of the videos are related to Yadav's homecoming after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2.
One of the clips has been on the internet since November 2021.
The second clip in the first video is also an old clip and is from Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Another clip shows Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Satara district.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the videos into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search on some of them.
On performing a reverse image search on Yandex, we came across the same video on YouTube video shared on 25 November 2021.
The title stated that it shows road show from Delhi for Bharatiya Janata Party.
We could also notice BJP flags on some of the cars.
We flipped the cropped image of the BJP flag seen on the car for more clarity.
Although we could not independently verify the context behind this video, it clearly is old and unrelated to Yadav.
The video shows BJP flags on cars.
This video also carries one more clip of a convoy of SUVs.
We were able to find a longer version of the same video on Instagram.
This video was shared on 21 February 2023 which predates Yadav's win in Bigg Boss OTT2.
The extended version also showed a toll plaza named Tatiyawas toll plaza, JR toll.
We found this toll in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Google maps.
We also compared the video with the images on the maps.
The video is from Tatiyawas toll plaza.
The video is from Rajasthan.
Yadav's residence is at Gurgaon, Haryana so this old video from Rajasthan is unrelated to him.
We performed a reverse image search on the second video showing cars being showered with flowers.
This led us to an article shared by Outlook on 13 May.
The report carried an image showing the same scene from the viral video.
The caption stated that it showed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde being showered with flowers when he arrived at Balasaheb Desai Sugar factory Daulat Nagar in Satara district.
We also found a report by the news agency Press Trust of India carrying the same photo.
The video shows Shinde in Maharashtra.
We also found a longer version of the same video on Instagram which also showed Shinde sitting inside the car.
CM Shinde can be seen inside the car.
Conclusion: So clearly, old and unrelated videos of a convoy of cars is being shared to falsely link it to Elvish Yadav.
