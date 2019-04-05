(Note: This story was first published on 5 April 2019. It is now being republished as a video from the same roadshow in Wayanad is being shared with a misleading claim.)
CLAIM
Several photos and videos from Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s pre-nomination roadshow in Kerala’s Wayanad have been doing the rounds on social media, with the claim that Pakistani flags were raised during the event.
Several WebQoof readers also submitted similar images to check the veracity of the claims.
In the video, also shared by Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi and AICC general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi can be seen standing on a truck and waving during their roadshow. The flags can also be seen in the frame of the video.
Videos with similar claims were also shared on Facebook and Twitter by several individual users and pages.
Bollywood actress Koena Mitra also Tweeted after the rally, saying, “First partition was done by Terrorist Jinnah. Next could be Rahul Gandhi. Islamic flags welcomed him to Kerala.”
THE TRUTH
While the photos and videos doing the round are not doctored, the claims are incorrect.
The flags seen during Gandhi’s rally are not Islamic flags, nor are they Pakistani flags. They belong to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a state political party in Kerala.
A side-by-side comparison of the flags makes this clear beyond doubt.
Thus, it is clear that Pakistani or Islamic flags were not raised during Gandhi’s rally.
