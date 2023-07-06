Scrapping of Domicile Clause in Bihar: Why Are Aspiring Teachers Protesting?

On Monday, 3 July, the Bihar government defended its decision to remove the domicile requirement for recruitment of teachers.

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar said that the domicile clause was removed because the education department was not getting sufficient quality teachers of mathematics and science, and also because the government wanted a healthy competition to get the best available teachers for the students of Bihar.

Chief Secretary Amir Subhani told The Quint that the decision to do away with the domicile clause was taken to suit the constitutional provisions and judgments of various courts, including the Supreme Court.

Referring to provisions in Article 16 of the Constitution, Subhani said the state government is not allowed to make distinctions on the basis of caste, birthplace, religion, residence, etc, in respect of appointments and employment.

He, however, clarified that those having the proven domicile of Bihar would be given the facilities of reservation.