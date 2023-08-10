Justice Muralidhar Had Unflinching Courage – and the SC Setback Didn't Deter Him

"When is the appropriate time? The city is burning. When you have multiple clips of inflammatory speeches, what are you waiting for?" Dr Justice S Muralidhar asked the Delhi Police.

The year was 2020. The city of Delhi was aflame with riots. Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had been accused of making inflammatory remarks, and the Delhi Police had informed the Delhi High Court that they would take a call on registering an FIR against the leaders at an "appropriate time."

The police were then asked to take a decision on the FIR within 24 hours and let the court know. Within eight hours, reportedly, Justice Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.