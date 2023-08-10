The official deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the fiscal year 2022-23 without paying any penalty fee was 31 July 2023. Taxpayers who filed their Income Tax Return on time have either received their refund or are waiting for it. It is important to note that the refund takes from 10 days to 2 weeks to reach you after processing of ITR by the Assessing Officer. You must wait for some time if you haven't received your ITR refund.
All taxpayers who are waiting for their Income Tax Return (ITR) refund can check the status on the official website – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. One should check the refund status on the site if they are waiting to receive the money. They can see how long the process will take by visiting the online site and entering the details.
It is important to check the ITR refund status online only. You must keep your PAN card and Password handy before checking the status online. You have to enter the details carefully if you want to check your refund status.
Income Tax Return (ITR) Refund Status: List of Websites
As per the latest official details, taxpayers can go through their Income Tax Return (ITR) refund status on two websites. The official sites are as follows:
incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
tin.tin.nsdl.com
Income Tax Return (ITR) 2022-23 Refund Status: How to Check
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to check the Income Tax Return (ITR) 2022-23 refund status online:
Step 1: Visit any one of the official websites – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or tin.tin.nsdl.com.
Step 2: Enter your User ID, Password, and Captcha code in the given space.
Step 3: First go to the "Income tax returns" section and then click on "View Filed Returns."
Step 4: You must check the status of the recent ITR submitted. Tap on the "View Details" option to check the ITR refund status.
ITR Refund Status: How To Check Using Pan Number
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to check the ITR refund status using your PAN card number:
Step 1: Go to the official NSDL website – tin.tin.nsdl.com.
Step 2: Key in your PAN number carefully and choose the assessment year AY 2022-23.
Step 3: Click on the Submit option and the ITR refund status will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Take a look at the details carefully.
