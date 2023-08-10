The official deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the fiscal year 2022-23 without paying any penalty fee was 31 July 2023. Taxpayers who filed their Income Tax Return on time have either received their refund or are waiting for it. It is important to note that the refund takes from 10 days to 2 weeks to reach you after processing of ITR by the Assessing Officer. You must wait for some time if you haven't received your ITR refund.

All taxpayers who are waiting for their Income Tax Return (ITR) refund can check the status on the official website – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. One should check the refund status on the site if they are waiting to receive the money. They can see how long the process will take by visiting the online site and entering the details.