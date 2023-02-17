Kamal Nath to Host 'Bageshwar Baba': Courting Godmen Tried & Tested Method in MP

It is concerning to see the media actively promoting individuals like Shastri who espouse questionable and controversial views. The media's extensive coverage of Shastri's rallies and speeches as well as his appearances on television programs raises concerns about the kind of messaging and ideologies being promoted by the self-proclaimed godmen and babas.

While the media has a duty to report on events and individuals of public interest, they must also consider the potential consequences of amplifying certain voices and views.

In the past, other spiritual leaders such as Asaram Bapu, Baba Ramdev, and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev have also played a significant role in shaping the political landscape. They have been able to amass a considerable following due to their spiritual teachings which resonate with many in the country.