Fake Letter Stating Terms For Imran Khan's Arrest Goes Viral as Real

A photograph of a document purportedly issued by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Pakistani political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is going viral on the internet.
Khan was arrested on 9 May in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case by Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court.
This viral letter states three terms of Khan's arrest which include that Khan cannot be forced to be naked during interrogation, he cannot be raped because he is a patient of piles and that he cannot be beaten up with sticks.
How did we find out the truth?: We looked for this document on official account of PTI on Twitter but did not find anything.
We then checked PTI's website but couldn't find any such document made for Khan's arrest there either.
By performing a relevant keyword search, we found out that Khokhar's designation was written as Interior Secretary, however, he resigned on 7 March and the letter dates to 8 May.
Moreover, his name is also spelled incorrectly as 'Yousuf Naseem Khokhar'.
Next, we checked Blome's signature on the official website of the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan and found out that his original signature does not match with the signature seen in the viral letter.
Blome's signature of the viral letter does not match with his original signature.
More on Imran Khan's arrest: The Islamabad High Court granted 15-day protective bail to Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday, 12 May.
Moreover, the court granted Khan protection from arrest in all 120 cases till 17 May.
Conclusion: A fabricated document stating terms for Imran Khan's arrest is going viral as real.
