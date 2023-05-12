Fake Letter Stating Terms For Imran Khan's Arrest Goes Viral as Real

A photograph of a document purportedly issued by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Pakistani political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is going viral on the internet.

Khan was arrested on 9 May in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case by Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court.

This viral letter states three terms of Khan's arrest which include that Khan cannot be forced to be naked during interrogation, he cannot be raped because he is a patient of piles and that he cannot be beaten up with sticks.