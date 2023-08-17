Umar Khalid's Bail Hearing, Bilkis Bano's Plea: What Happened in Courts Today?

Former JNU scholar Umar Khalid’s bail application was listed before a bench of Supreme Court bench of Justices AS Bopanna and PK Mishra, but was later dropped from the list of cases to be heard.

Why? Previously on 8 August, Justice PK Mishra had recused himself from hearing Khalid’s case. The case was thus, likely deleted on Thursday, 17 August “because it was listed before the same bench of which Justice PK Mishra (who recused himself last week) was a part,” LiveLaw noted.

