A video of police personnel beating up several people coming out from a narrow passage is being shared on the internet as a recent incident from Haryana's Mewat.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "The policemen have given a good treatment to those who rioted in Mewat."
Are these claims true?: No, the video is from Bihar's Patna and is unrelated to the Haryana violence.
It shows police personnel beating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during their march against the state government's teacher recruitment policy.
How did we find out?: On a closer look at the video, we noticed shop sign boards in the background that said "Chhabra Sports Agencies" and "Adidas".
One can see the shop signs in the background.
One can see the shop signs in the background.
Geolocating the place: Taking the sign boards as a reference, we searched for the shops on Google Maps and found that the shops were in Patna.
We used 'street view' and were able to locate the place where the incident happened.
On comparing visuals from the viral video to the view available on Google Maps, we found several similarities which proved that the incident happened in Patna.
What about the viral video?: We performed a keyword search on YouTube and found a video uploaded on a verified channel called 'News9Live'.
It was uploaded on 13 July.
The video description said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers were holding a Vidhan Sabha March when they were dispersed by the police with the use lathi-charge, water-cannons and tear gas."
The video carried the same voice and several similar visuals as seen in the viral clip.
TV9 Bharatvarsh too, uploaded similar visuals on their official YouTube channel.
The video was titled, "Bihar News: BJP workers were lathi-charged today in the capital Patna."
More about the incident: According to The Indian Express, thousands of BJP workers took out a march to Vidhan Sabha to protest against Bihar government's teacher recruitment policy. Police intercepted the protest.
The protestors demanded the resignation of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Dozens of BJP workers were injured during the incident.
BJP alleged that the general secretary of Jehanabad district, Vijay Kumar Singh, passed away due to the lathi-charge by police personnel.
Conclusion: A video showing police personnel beating several people coming out of a narrow passage is being shared with users falsely linking it to Haryana.
