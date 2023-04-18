How Twitter’s Blue Check Policy is Leading to ‘Verified’ Disinformation

After the firing incident at the Bathinda Military Station on 12 April, a Twitter user called 'Saffron Diaries' shared a tweet claiming that 'a Sikh soldier killed four Hindu soldier belonging to 18 Horse regiment', giving the incident a communal colour.

When this tweet was first put out, there was paucity of information around the incident, but this particular tweet went massively viral. Several other users copy-pasted the same 'information' online.

But why? Could the tiny blue tick next to the profile be the reason? The blue tick that was earlier linked to a profile's credibility and is now just a paid accessory on the platform.