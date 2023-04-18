How Twitter’s Blue Check Policy is Leading to ‘Verified’ Disinformation

Fact-Check | The new paid subscription plans on Twitter is heavily impacting the content on the platform.
After the firing incident at the Bathinda Military Station on 12 April, a Twitter user called 'Saffron Diaries' shared a tweet claiming that 'a Sikh soldier killed four Hindu soldier belonging to 18 Horse regiment', giving the incident a communal colour.
When this tweet was first put out, there was paucity of information around the incident, but this particular tweet went massively viral. Several other users copy-pasted the same 'information' online.
But why? Could the tiny blue tick next to the profile be the reason? The blue tick that was earlier linked to a profile's credibility and is now just a paid accessory on the platform.
The tweet was posted on 12 April.
This isn't the first time that an account with a blue badge has shared dis/misinformation on the platform.
But after Elon Musk took over the microblogging site, several accounts/profiles, that have a history of sharing hateful content and misinformation, have got the blue tick in exchange of a payment of Rs 900 or $11 per month for Android and iOS devices. The platform's website pricing for the same is Rs 650 or $8 monthly.
Following the rollout of Twitter Blue subscription plan, many users, who have been called out for spreading mis/disinformation in the past, received a blue checkmark.
The account now sports a blue tick.
Another account named 'Sanghis United,' which, too, was found sharing posts targeting political leaders and false communal claims now has a blue tick next to its name.
The user has shared several problematic post on its account.
On 16 March, the account shared a scripted video of a person beating a burqa-clad man over suspicion of child theft as a real incident.
The user shared a scripted video as an actual incident with a false communal angle.
The video generated around 15,000 views and was later fact-checked by The Quint. The post is still available on the user's account.
The video was scripted and falsely shared as an actual incident.
Other accounts namely, Tharki Lehru and Wokeflix, have consistently posted objectionable and derogatory content, some of which is extremely communally charged. These accounts now have a blue checkmark.
Both these accounts now carry a blue tick next to their usernames.
The account named Tharki Lehru sharing some problematic content.
NewsGuard, an organisation that tracks misinformation, in a recent study analysed around 25 Twitter accounts (verified by Twitter Blue) and found them to be linked to a website that had spread false information in the past.
These accounts posted around 141 tweets (original and quote tweets) which carried false, misleading, and unsubstantiated claims. The tweets had about 2.7 crore views and garnered around 760,000 likes and retweets.
Prateek Waghre, Policy Director, Internet Freedom Foundation, says that for a majority of people the blue mark still carries the same credibility it once did, and that could be a problem.
One of the benefits of the subscription is that the Twitter Blue accounts will get priority in conversations and search.
Moreover, if a Twitter Blue account interacts with a tweet, it will receive a small boost.
Musk reiterated this on Twitter and stated that Twitter will prioritise replies by a people a user follows, to verified accounts (Twitter Blue), and then unverified accounts.
Musk announced the new plans on how the platform will prioritise replies on 19 March.
Waghre says that this approach could worsen the imbalance that already exists on the platform. He highlights how the approach can go beyond Twitter and other platforms might try to do the same thing, especially if it's an earning potential.
Several users such as Dr Nimo Yadav (parody account of Nirav Modi) and Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (parody account of Rahul Gandhi) have a huge following on the social media platform. Now, they also have a blue badge.
The parody accounts are verified on Twitter.
There is also concern around parody accounts. A barrage of these were verified when Twitter Blue subscription was first introduced.
Several accounts (with blue ticks) changed their usernames, impersonating to be Elon Musk, George Bush among others. This led Musk to clarify that parody accounts would need to mention the word "parody" in their names.
After the proliferation in parody accounts, Twitter cracked down heavily on them.
On the same day, Twitter halted the subscription plan due to a significant increase in parody accounts.
What is interesting is that even though Musk has repeated the term 'verification', there is no true verification in the process as setting up a Twitter Blue only requires a confirmed phone number and no official ID. When a user pointed out the same, Musk replied to the tweet with "$7".
The previous system verified the accounts that fit in the category of authentic, notable, and active, including public figures, journalists, and government officials.
However, these are no longer required thanks to Twitter Blue.
With the air of transparency and credibility slowly disappearing around verified accounts, the platform has opened the path for more misinformation and hate speech. Musk replacing the various criteria of verification with money led him to built a platform which he intended to destroy in the first place.
