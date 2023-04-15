Elon Musk Forms New Company Amid Race for AI Top Dog: Will It Be a Game Changer?

Elon Musk might be looking to get in the AI arms race by setting up a whole new company.

Drum roll: The name of the company is X.AI and it's been incorporated in the American state of Nevada, according to a filing dated 9 March 2023.

Musk will serve as the director of the newly incorporated entity

The filing also lists his right-hand man Jared Birchall as X.AI's secretary

X's and O's? The news comes close on the heels of Twitter reportedly being killed and reincarnated as X Corp.