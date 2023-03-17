ADVERTISEMENT

Does This Video Show A Real Incident of Child Kidnapping? No, It’s Scripted

We found that the video is scripted and does not show a real incident of child kidnapping.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Does This Video Show A Real Incident of Child Kidnapping? No, It’s Scripted
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Social media users are sharing a video of a man kicking and hitting a burqa-clad person, who is holding a child in their arms, cautioning people against kidnappers.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The video had garnered more than 96,000 views at the time publishing.

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Are these claims true?: No, the video is scripted and does not show a real incident of child kidnapping. A longer version carries a disclaimer which mentions that the video is for "entertainment purposes".

Also Read

Did Asle Toje Say PM Modi Is Chief Contender for Nobel Peace Prize?

Did Asle Toje Say PM Modi Is Chief Contender for Nobel Peace Prize?
ADVERTISEMENT

What led us to the truth?: A keyword search led us to a longer version of the video uploaded on a personal blog on Facebook named 'Ankur-Ankit Jatuskarn'.

  • It was posted on 25 February and mentioned Ankur-Ankit Jatuskarn and Ankur Jatuskaran as part of the creation team.

  • We compared several frames of the video with the viral one and found that both of them show the same incident.

On comparing both images, we found they are from the same incident.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • At around the 0:21 mark, we noticed a disclaimer which mentioned that the video is "a work of fiction" and made for "entertainment purposes".

The video carried a disclaimer.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Creator makes "prank videos": On checking Ankur Jatuskaran's profile, we found that his bio mentioned that he creates prank videos.

His bio mentioned that the page is "all about my prank videos on my YouTube channel."

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • On checking Jatuskaran's YouTube channel, we found he regularly creates similar videos.

  • We compared a visual from the viral video and a clip on his channel, which was uploaded on 16 March, and found that both videos show the same person.

We found that both images show the same person.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

We have reached out to Ankur Jatuskaran for his comments and the story will be updated as and when it is received.

Conclusion: A scripted video is being shared on social media platforms as a real incident of a burqa-clad man kidnapping a child.

Also Read

Fact-Check: King Anangpal Tomar Built Lal Kot, Not The Red Fort!

Fact-Check: King Anangpal Tomar Built Lal Kot, Not The Red Fort!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com, and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Scripted video 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×