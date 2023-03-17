Does This Video Show A Real Incident of Child Kidnapping? No, It’s Scripted
We found that the video is scripted and does not show a real incident of child kidnapping.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Social media users are sharing a video of a man kicking and hitting a burqa-clad person, who is holding a child in their arms, cautioning people against kidnappers.
The video had garnered more than 96,000 views at the time publishing.
(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
Are these claims true?: No, the video is scripted and does not show a real incident of child kidnapping. A longer version carries a disclaimer which mentions that the video is for "entertainment purposes".
What led us to the truth?: A keyword search led us to a longer version of the video uploaded on a personal blog on Facebook named 'Ankur-Ankit Jatuskarn'.
It was posted on 25 February and mentioned Ankur-Ankit Jatuskarn and Ankur Jatuskaran as part of the creation team.
We compared several frames of the video with the viral one and found that both of them show the same incident.
At around the 0:21 mark, we noticed a disclaimer which mentioned that the video is "a work of fiction" and made for "entertainment purposes".
Creator makes "prank videos": On checking Ankur Jatuskaran's profile, we found that his bio mentioned that he creates prank videos.
On checking Jatuskaran's YouTube channel, we found he regularly creates similar videos.
We compared a visual from the viral video and a clip on his channel, which was uploaded on 16 March, and found that both videos show the same person.
We have reached out to Ankur Jatuskaran for his comments and the story will be updated as and when it is received.
Conclusion: A scripted video is being shared on social media platforms as a real incident of a burqa-clad man kidnapping a child.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof Scripted video
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.