Twitter Blue Is Officially Here in India: How Much Will It Set You Back?

Twitter's paid subscription services have finally arrived in India, according to a tweet by the company on Thursday, 9 February.

Big bucks: Users will have to shell out ₹900 per month to use Twitter Blue's services on Android and iOS devices.

The subscription plan is also available for purchase on Twitter's website, as long as you have ₹650 to spare every month

Web users can also sign up for an annual subscription plan that costs ₹6,800

What're you springing for? "Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved," the company said.

Why it matters: The steep prices for Twitter Blue has raised eyebrows among Indian users who questioned whether it was worth it. Elon Musk, the company's head honcho, had said that the price of Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month in the US, will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity." This doesn't appear to have been followed through.