Twitter's Blue Tick Is Going Through Changes: What It's Been vs What's Coming

It's official: Elon Musk will make users pay to be verified on Twitter.

The social media company's new owner has confirmed that the blue tick will be available for a price of $8 per month in the US. These prices will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," he added.

Slamming the platform's current "lords & peasants system" for verification, Musk listed out the new subscription benefits of Twitter Blue.