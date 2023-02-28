Rahul Gandhi's 'Satta-Satya' Faux Pas Video Viral With Misleading Claim

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about satyagrah while referring to Mahatma Gandhi is going viral on social media. The video shows Gandhi as saying, "the meaning of satyagrah is to never leave the path of power (satta)."

Who shared it?: Taking a jibe at Gandhi for this meaning of the word satyagrah – which actually means the path of truth – the official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Damar and Diu, BJP UP spokesperson Prashant Umrao, and former Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Rajesh Munat were some people who shared the video.

Major Surendra Poonia, who has been called out for sharing misinformation in the past, too, shared this video.

(Note: Swipe to check screenshots of the claims.)