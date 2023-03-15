Let's cut straight to the chase.

The Quint: ChatGPT, write about Rahul Kappan, the founder and the managing director of the renowned media company, The Revolutionist.



These paragraphs can easily convince an individual about 'Rahul Kappan's' contribution to the world of journalism. But here's the twist – neither does such an individual exist nor is there a company called 'The Revolutionist'.

This is an answer given by ChatGPT – the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot developed by OpenAI – which has taken the internet by storm since it was first released in November 2022.

And however enticing the responses given by the bot may seem, it has triggered concerns about further facilitating the spread of mis/disinformation on the internet.