Twitter Delays $8 Blue Tick Verification Plan Until Midterm Elections in the US

The midterm elections in the US are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 8 November.

Twitter has delayed the rollout of account verification for its paid subscribers until after the United States midterm elections, being held on 8 November, The New York Times reported, citing an internal post viewed by the publication.

A Twitter employee working on the verification badge responded to the publication that they have "made the decision to move the launch of this release to 9 November, after the election.”

This comes a day after the micro-blogging platform announced its move to roll out the 'blue tick' verification for a monthly fee of $8 per month in the US.

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, last week confirmed that the paid verification service will be a part of the Twitter Blue subscription service.

He also confirmed that the subscription prices will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity."

Musk, responding to a user on Twitter, also said that Twitter Blue will hopefully roll out in India in less than a month.

This comes after Twitter laid off almost half of the company’s workforce in the past one week.

Musk tweeted late on 4 November that the cuts were necessary as “unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

