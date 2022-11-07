Twitter Delays $8 Blue Tick Verification Plan Until Midterm Elections in the US

Twitter has delayed the rollout of account verification for its paid subscribers until after the United States midterm elections, being held on 8 November, The New York Times reported, citing an internal post viewed by the publication.

A Twitter employee working on the verification badge responded to the publication that they have "made the decision to move the launch of this release to 9 November, after the election.”

This comes a day after the micro-blogging platform announced its move to roll out the 'blue tick' verification for a monthly fee of $8 per month in the US.