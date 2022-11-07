Elon Musk Warns 'Impersonators' with Account Suspension; Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk suspends parody accounts that impersonated him.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
It's only been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and he has already made major changes in the company. From firing the top executives to introducing charges for keeping blue ticks on Twitter, and allegedly laying off employees in massive numbers, the drama has ensued.
As many Twitter users contemplate leaving the platform, some have found a unique way of expressing their concerns. Many users, mostly famous ones with verified accounts, changed their names and profile pictures to Elon Musk's and started parodying his tweets.
After the parody accounts started cropping up, many went viral and caused confusion. Elon issued a statement against the parody accounts and even suspended some. Comedian Kathy Griffin's account was suspended after she changed her picture and name to Elon's and tweeted about voting for the democrats. Since then, the users have come in defense of the comedian and have started the trend "FreeKathy".
In a series of Tweets, Elon Musk said, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended”
He also added, “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark”
Since the statement, many users have again expressed their anger against the suspension of accounts. Some users also brought up the irony in Elon Musk’s claims of being a 'free speech supporter'. One of his earlier Tweets read "Comedy is now legal on Twitter".
Irked by Elon's actions, netizens have reacted. Read the comments here:
