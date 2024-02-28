'Déjà Vu': Disinformation, False Narratives Mar Farmers’ Protest 2.0

Apart from the demand for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), there is one more thing that's common between the 2020-21 farmers protests and the ongoing one – m/disinformation against the farmers.

A video showing a group of Sikhs clashing with the police, where one of them draws a sword to attack police personnel in a crowd was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 14 February, a day after the protests began.

Sharing the video, an X user asks, “So called farmer attacking police with swords allowed on them for religious purposes Are they farmers??? Ask yourselves!!!”