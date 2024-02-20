Does This Clip Show Muslims Disguising as Sikhs To Join Farmers’ Protests? No!

A video of a man removing his skull cap to wear a turban is being shared to insinuate that it shows a Muslim man disguising himself as a Sikh to join the ongoing farmers' protests.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "Artists getting ready before going to the set for shooting. #FarmersProtest."
The video had recorded over 49 thousand views on the platform at the time of writing this report. (More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: The video is old and is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protests. It could be traced back to June 2022 and showed people gathered for singer Sidhu Moose Wala's final prayer ceremony.
Hints in the viral video: We noticed that the viral video had some text written on it in Punjabi. When we translated it to English, the text said, "Turban training camp on the last prayer of Veer Sidhu Musa Wale (sic)."
Team WebQoof spotted an image of the singer on a poster in the background while the person can be seen wearing a turban.
Details about the video: Using the Punjabi words in the viral video, we performed a keyword search on Google and found the same clip uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Sardarian Trust Punjab'.
The video was shared on 10 June 2022.
Its caption, when translated to English said, "Moosewala's last prayer 'Sardarian Trust has put up a turban anchor, Muslim and Hindu brothers say we should also decorate turbans. For turban training camp (sic)."
We found several images and videos of the account requesting people to join the final prayer of the singer. In one of the posts, the handle said, "All the young people who love Sidhu Moosewala should join the final prayer by tying turban."
Reaching out to the president of Sardarian Trust: Team WebQoof spoke to Harpreet Singh Sidhwa, President of Sardarian Trust, who said that the video was recorded after the death of Moose Wala.
He said that the trust had organised a turban camp in the singer's village, where they tied turbans for all the people who gathered for the ceremony.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old and unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that Muslims are disguising as Sikhs to join the ongoing farmers' protests.
